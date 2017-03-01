Works in visitors’ car park
Due to essential electrical works, there will be reduced capacity in our car park from Monday 6 March for two weeks. During this period traffic marshals will control vehicle movements into and around the car park.
Please take extra care.
Tags: news, the national archives
Changes in the first floor reading rooms
Monday 6 March 2017
Queer City project exploring LGBTQ+ heritage now open
Thursday 2 March 2017
Leadership award for The National Archives director
Thursday 16 February 2017