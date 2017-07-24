Booking now open for our ‘Reformation on the Record’ conference

2017 marks the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Protestant Reformation in England, with the promulgation of Martin Luther’s 95 theses.

On 3 and 4 November 2017 we are running ‘Reformation on the Record’ – a two-day conference that brings together research using original records of Church and State from our collection to explore this period of religious, social and economic turmoil.

This conference is the highlight of our Reformation programme in 2017. It features more than 30 speakers from academic institutions across the UK, the opportunity to participate in workshops involving original records, and a keynote lecture to be delivered by Professor Richard Rex (University of Cambridge).

Themes for discussion include:

Identity and Experience

Rebels and Risings

Purgatory and Property

Commemoration and Material Culture

Land and Legacy

Documents and Dissolution

See the full programme and book tickets.

This conference is part of a wider Reformation programme being developed at The National Archives. We hold an enormous collection of public records that are critical to illuminating the religious practices and popular piety of the time. To participate in discussions, share knowledge and find out more about our programme, join our Reformation research network on Facebook.

