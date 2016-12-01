Two successes in Digital Preservation Awards

The National Archives celebrated two successes at the Digital Preservation Awards ceremony at the Wellcome Collection on Wednesday evening.

Leading organisations and practitioners in Digital Preservation came together for an evening of celebration hosted by the Digital Preservation Coalition (DPC). Chair of Judges Adrian Brown, of the Parliamentary Archives, opened the evening which celebrated the achievements of those who have made significant and innovative contributions to maintaining a digital legacy in their field.

The National Archives and The Scottish Council on Archives won the NCDD Award for Teaching and Communications for their joint training programme ‘Transforming Archives/Opening Up Scotland’s Archives’.

The three-year projects were funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and worked in parallel to increase the skills base of the archives sector across England and Scotland. During the first 18 months one cohort of trainees completed their full year of training in each nation; the second cohort were recruited and began their workplace activities; and final cohort recruitment was designed.

In addition to this award, Anthea Seles, Digital Transfer Manager at The National Archives, scooped the DPC award for the Most Distinguished Student Work in Digital Preservation. This was for her PhD thesis titled ‘The Transferability of Trusted Digital Repository Standards to an East African context’, completed at University College London.

This year’s Digital Preservation Awards finalists faced tough competition from entries across Asia, Europe, North America, Australasia and the Middle East.