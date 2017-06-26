The National Archives gets top marks for educational visits

The National Archives has shown itself to be at the top of the class for educational visits by being awarded a Learning Outside the Classroom (LOtC) Quality Badge for the fourth consecutive time.

Awarded by the Council for Learning Outside the Classroom, the LOtC Quality Badge combines for the first time learning and safety into one easily recognisable badge for all organisations providing learning outside the classroom experiences.

Rachel Hillman, Education Operations Manager said:

Being awarded the LOtC Quality Badge shows that The National Archives offers young people the type of high quality learning experiences they really benefit from. We’re thrilled to get official recognition for our efforts and we look forward to welcoming even more students here.

The LOtC Quality Badge was launched in 2009 as part of the Learning Outside the Classroom Manifesto, a national initiative to ensure young people are given more opportunities to have these experiences as part of the curriculum. It is available to large and small organisations providing quality learning outside the classroom experiences and managing risk effectively. Almost 1,000 organisations currently hold the LOtC Quality Badge, including museums, places of worship, art galleries, and farms.

For more information about the Learning Outside the Classroom Quality Badge, please visit www.lotcqualitybadge.org.uk