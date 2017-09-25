The National Archives celebrates the achievements of archive trainees

Today at The National Archives the achievements of 12 archive trainees were celebrated. They formed the final cohort of the Transforming Archives programme.

Transforming Archives is part of the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) Skills for the Future programme, which has provided 37 paid traineeships for people new to the archive sector between 2014 and 2017 in England. The year-long traineeships have provided an introduction to archives, training and on-the-job development in areas ranging from digital preservation to traditional skills such as palaeography and Latin.

Archive trainees were presented with certificates for their achievements at the event and three trainees were also awarded prizes for their winning submissions to The National Archives’ Trainee Project Award.

One of this year’s trainees, Drew, has spent the last year at Archives + and was awarded a prize for his work on a digitisation project in relation to Manchester’s LGBT+ history. He said:

“This year has been life changing, especially working on a project that I feel passionate about. I feel like I’ve made a mark on the heritage sector and now know that I want to work in the archive sector.”

Jeff James, Chief Executive and Keeper of The National Archives, spoke at the event and presented the trainees with their certificates of achievements. He said:

“I’m delighted to celebrate Transforming Archives, and to congratulate all of the trainees on their achievements. Transforming Archives has inspired new ways of thinking and working, and it has nurtured the talents of people from non-traditional backgrounds to become the next generation of archivists.”

The National Archives continues to build on the success of this programme and has recently received support from the HLF to enable it to make a first step towards expanding digital expertise across the archive sector through the Bridging the Digital Gap project.

Awarded as part of the HLF’s Skills for the Future programme, this initial development funding (£28,700) will help create a training plan in digital archival skills and a recruitment strategy, designed to attract a broad range of candidates. It is the first phase of an ambitious £749,300 total bid which will culminate (from 2018) in 24 digital traineeships, based in archives around England.

Read more about the Bridging the Digital Gap project.