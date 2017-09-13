The National Archives and Research Libraries UK are delighted to announce the renewal of their Memorandum of Understanding up to 2020. First signed in October 2014, The National Archives’ previous Memorandum of Understanding with RLUK delivered new sector guidance and joint research, and established the highly-successfully Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities conference series. The new MoU will embed and strengthen this relationship, providing further opportunities for collaborative research, knowledge exchange, and underlining both organisation’s commitment to bring together members of the archive, library, heritage and academic communities to explore ways of enhancing collaboration between sectors.

Find out more and register for this year’s Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities conference.