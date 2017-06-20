The English Reformation c1527-1590: visit our new classroom resource

The Reformation was one of the most transformative events in the history of the British Isles. It profoundly changed people’s religious beliefs, and also ushered in important political, constitutional, social and cultural change. It played a fundamental role in the establishment of national identity.

We have published a new classroom resource for Key Stages 4 and 5 on the English Reformation. Students and teachers can use extracts from unique, original documents to explore their own lines of historical enquiry on different aspects of the Reformation across the whole Tudor period, from Henry VIII to Elizabeth I.

Our records show how the state and its subjects perceived change, and defined themselves and their opponents. They offer students the opportunity to develop their powers of evaluation and analysis and can be used as source materials for writing coursework.

This collection of documents focuses on the original State Papers held at The National Archives: the records have been selected and introduced by Dr Natalie Mears of Durham University. They can be used to support any of the exam board specifications for GCSE and A level covering the political, social and cultural aspects of the English Reformation in the 16th century.

