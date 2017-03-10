Software Developer Higher Apprenticeship: applications open

We have an exciting opportunity for anyone who is looking to develop their skills at one of the world’s leading digital archives.

The National Archives is looking for motivated and creative individuals to join us as Higher Level Apprentice Software Developers.

This is a full time, two year appointment with the possibility of a permanent role at the end. The starting salary is £18,462, rising to £21,381 in year two. Find out more information and how to apply.

Closing date: 15 March 2017 at midnight

