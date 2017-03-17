Seeking new delegates for the User Advisory Group

Would you like to represent the views of archive users and help to improve The National Archive’s services? If you are a regular archive user then we would love to hear from you.

We are seeking four new voluntary representatives to join our User Advisory Group (UAG).

The User Advisory Group aims to give people who use our services the opportunity to participate in The National Archives’ planning and decision making processes.

Delegates represent ‘the voice’ of different sections of our user community, not only their own interests. As well as attending meetings each delegate has a responsibility to engage with members of their user communities, to share information and gather feedback.

We would particularly like to hear from users who feel they could effectively represent one or more of the following user groups:

county/external archives – staff or users of other archives

– staff or users of other archives independent researchers – researchers on our independent researcher listings

– researchers on our independent researcher listings student users – current undergraduate or postgraduate students in subjects that make use of archives

current undergraduate or postgraduate students in subjects that make use of archives online users – users who rely on online resources and tools to undertake their archive research and to interact with other researchers

Representatives will also need to demonstrate they have the qualities to actively participate in the group, including

willingness to express the views of their communities in the setting of a large meeting

time to prepare for meetings, including reading papers and networking

ability to see the ‘bigger picture’

Meetings are held at The National Archives in Kew four times a year, usually on Tuesdays during working hours. Dates and times are published well in advance and delegates are expected to make every effort to attend. We ask prospective delegates to commit to a minimum term of one year’s service.

Find out more about the groups already represented, current delegates and how to submit an expression of interest via the UAG pages.