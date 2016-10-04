Sculptures by artist Ian Kirkpatrick now on display

Today marked the opening of our latest exhibition, A Graphic War, here at The National Archives.

Hosting seven sculptural pieces by York-based artist Ian Kirkpatrick throughout our Kew site, the high impact works will show our public space in a new light.

We’ve created an interpretation trail which you can pick up upon arrival, allowing you to locate all the pieces around the site.

In 2015, Kirkpatrick was awarded a Leverhulme Trust Award to undertake a 10-month artist’s residency with Leeds Museums and Galleries. He researched the graphic design of Leeds Museum’s First World War collection, producing several large-scale sculptures in response.

These sculptures were exhibited across Leeds in November 2015 as part of a city-wide sculpture trail entitled ‘A Graphic War’, curated by Lucy Moore. Work was showcased at venues including Trinity Shopping Centre, Kirkgate Market, Colours May Vary and Leeds City Museum.

Some of these pieces were included in an event at the Imperial War Museum North, and it was here that members of The National Archives’ staff came across them. Since then, we’ve been working with Ian to bring the exhibition to Kew.

We look forward to hearing your responses to the installation. If you have any questions, please contact firstworldwar100@nationalarchives.gsi.gov.uk.