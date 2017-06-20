Register for Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities 2017

Registration is open for this year’s Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities conference, to be held between 27 and 29 November at the Lowry, Salford Quays, Manchester.

Delivered jointly by The National Archives and Research Libraries UK, this year’s conference will consider a theme of ‘The Cultural Value of Collections and the Creative Economy’.

More than 70 speakers from across the heritage, cultural, and academic sectors will share their experiences and thoughts regarding cross-sector collaboration, the impact of collections, and how we can all engage with new and diverse audiences.

Now in its fifth year, the DCDC conference brings together an unparalleled variety of experiences drawn from across the UK, Europe, and further afield. It includes contributions from individuals of all career stages, from established academics and practitioners, to those just starting out and has become a well-established event in the cultural, heritage and academic calendars.

Register for DCDC and see the full programme.