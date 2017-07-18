Read our annual report and accounts 2016-17

Tuesday 18 July 2017

MEPO 13_58_1951, a photo of a female police officer crossing the road with a group of childrenThe fourteenth annual report and accounts for The National Archives are now available online, where you can read about our highlights during 2016-17.

This year’s annual report also marks the halfway mark of achievements for Archives Inspire, our ambitious, audience-focused strategy.

Read more in the full report.

