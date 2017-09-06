President of Madagascar visits The National Archives

On Tuesday 5 September, The National Archives hosted a visit by the President of Madagascar, His Excellency Hery Rajaonarimampianina, and his senior ministers. They were accompanied by Timothy Smart, HM Ambassador to Madagascar and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Madagascar.

The President viewed the 1817 Treaty between Great Britain and Madagascar, more commonly referred to as the Treaty of Friendship. This is an important Treaty as it makes Great Britain the first 19th century western nation to recognise the Madagascan monarchy. While the main aim of the Treaty was to detail the cessation of slavery in Madagascar, it also focuses on the ‘mutual confidence, friendship and brotherhood’ that existed between Great Britain and Madagascar.

The President was welcomed by the Chief Executive and Keeper, Jeff James, who accompanied the President on a short tour through the Map and Large Document reading room and one of our eight repositories.