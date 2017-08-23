Postgraduate training programme for 2017-18 launched
We are pleased to announce the launch of our postgraduate archival skills training programme (PAST) for the 2017-2018 academic year.
The programme provides students with the essential skills and knowledge to undertake archival research. We offer two types of session:
- Introduction to Archival Research days, for those just starting out
- Skills and Methodology Workshops, for more experienced researchers wishing to take their investigation of archival resources further
For more information and dates, please see the PAST webpages.
