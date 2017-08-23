Postgraduate training programme for 2017-18 launched

We are pleased to announce the launch of our postgraduate archival skills training programme (PAST) for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The programme provides students with the essential skills and knowledge to undertake archival research. We offer two types of session:

Introduction to Archival Research days, for those just starting out

Skills and Methodology Workshops, for more experienced researchers wishing to take their investigation of archival resources further

For more information and dates, please see the PAST webpages.