Postgraduate training programme for 2017-18 launched

Wednesday 23 August 2017

We are pleased to announce the launch of our postgraduate archival skills training programme (PAST) for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The programme provides students with the essential skills and knowledge to undertake archival research. We offer two types of session:

  • Introduction to Archival Research days, for those just starting out
  • Skills and Methodology Workshops, for more experienced researchers wishing to take their investigation of archival resources further

For more information and dates, please see the PAST webpages.

Tags: news, postgraduate archival skills training

