Our fees are changing from 1 April 2017

From 1 April 2017 the fees that we charge for research, paper and digital copies of our records, and some other services, will change.

We are allowed to charge for the statutory services that we are obliged to provide under the Public Records Act (1958). We are not permitted to make a profit on these services but we are expected to recover our costs, as far as this is possible.

The fees that we currently charge are set out in a Fees Order, as a Statutory Instrument under the Public Records Act. Statutory Instruments are a form of legislation which allow the provisions of an Act of Parliament to be subsequently brought into force or altered without Parliament having to pass a new Act.

The Fees Order setting out our charges has been modified to take into account recalculated costs of our services which change due to changes in our costs to provide these.

Find out more about our fees or view a summary of our new prices.