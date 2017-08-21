Opening up our House

We are participating in Open House London on Saturday 16 September 2017.

The event will mark 40 years since The National Archives has been at the Kew site.

Our Brutalist building is one of the few post-War modern masterpieces in the borough of Richmond participating in Open House London.

Take part in a site tour and see how we use the space to preserve and conserve the nation’s historical documents for future generations and get an insight into how the building was designed.

Join us for specialist talks, document displays and screenings, charting the history of The National Archives and showcasing the highlights of our collection.

You don’t need to book to attend Open House, but some events are restricted by numbers, so it’s wise to reserve places ahead of the day. Book tickets.

Please note that if you are planning to do research here during Open House weekend, the building will be busier than usual, especially around the ground-floor restaurant and the Events space on the first floor.