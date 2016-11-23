Newly accredited archive services
The UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services were awarded accredited status at the recent meeting of the Archive Service Accreditation Panel:
Imperial War Museums
The Keep
The Mills Archive
National Meteorological Library and Archive
Nottinghamshire Archives
Shropshire Archives
Special Collections and Museum of English Rural Life, University of Reading
University of Bangor, Archives and Special Collections
University of Leeds Library, Special Collections
The University of Nottingham, Manuscripts and Special Collections
Victoria and Albert Museum
Over sixty archive services have now achieved accredited status since the launch of Archive Service Accreditation in 2013. Accredited archive services provide a high level of service to their users, and preserve their collections in line with national standards. They are robust, sustainable services that plan and deliver ongoing improvement.
Find out more about Archive Service Accreditation and all accredited archive services.
Committee announces newly Accredited Archive Services
Wednesday 20 July 2016
Committee announces newly accredited archive services
Monday 14 March 2016
Committee announces newly accredited archive services
Wednesday 18 November 2015