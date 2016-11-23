Newly accredited archive services

The UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services were awarded accredited status at the recent meeting of the Archive Service Accreditation Panel:

Imperial War Museums

The Keep

The Mills Archive

National Meteorological Library and Archive

Nottinghamshire Archives

Shropshire Archives

Special Collections and Museum of English Rural Life, University of Reading

University of Bangor, Archives and Special Collections

University of Leeds Library, Special Collections

The University of Nottingham, Manuscripts and Special Collections

Victoria and Albert Museum

Over sixty archive services have now achieved accredited status since the launch of Archive Service Accreditation in 2013. Accredited archive services provide a high level of service to their users, and preserve their collections in line with national standards. They are robust, sustainable services that plan and deliver ongoing improvement.

Find out more about Archive Service Accreditation and all accredited archive services.