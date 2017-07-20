Newly accredited archive services

The UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services were awarded accredited status following a recent Accreditation Panel:

Bexley Local Studies and Archive Centre

Birmingham Archives and Collections

Archives and Cornish Studies Service

Denbighshire Archive Service

Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies

Historic Environment Scotland

Kingston University Archives and Special Collections

Oxfordshire Health Archives

Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales

Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent Archive Service

Surrey History Centre

The Thomas H Manning Polar Archives and Scott Polar Research Institute Picture Library

University of Bristol Theatre Collection

West Yorkshire Archive Service

Accredited archive services provide a high level of service to their users, preserve their collections in line with national standards and are robust, sustainable services which plan and deliver ongoing improvement.

Find out more about Archive Service Accreditation and all accredited archive services.