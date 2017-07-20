Newly Accredited Archive Services
The UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services were awarded accredited status following a recent Accreditation Panel:
- Bexley Local Studies and Archive Centre
- Birmingham Archives and Collections
- Archives and Cornish Studies Service
- Denbighshire Archive Service
- Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies
- Historic Environment Scotland
- Kingston University Archives and Special Collections
- Oxfordshire Health Archives
- Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales
- Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent Archive Service
- Surrey History Centre
- The Thomas H Manning Polar Archives and Scott Polar Research Institute Picture Library
- University of Bristol Theatre Collection
- West Yorkshire Archive Service
Accredited archive services provide a high level of service to their users, preserve their collections in line with national standards and are robust, sustainable services which plan and deliver ongoing improvement.
Find out more about Archive Service Accreditation and all accredited archive services.
