Consultation on new vision for archives announced

Today The National Archives has announced a consultation period to co-create a new strategic vision with the archive sector.

During the summer The National Archives engaged with archivists, users and partners from across the wider culture heritage sector to help shape the new vision.

The next step will run from October to January and result in an action plan to support the vision being drawn up based on your views.

The National Archives Chief Executive and Keeper Jeff James opened the consultation period at the Discovering Collections Discovering Communities conference at The Lowry in Salford Quays, Manchester.

Speaking at the conference, Jeff said: “At the heart of archives are their users – people, groups and communities. Our starting point for developing this new vision for the sector has been to put the needs of the user – both current and future – at its core.

“Over the coming months, we will be consulting across the sector and with users, partners and stakeholders as we develop our collective vision for the future.”

The Minister for Culture and Digital, Matt Hancock MP, has also made his commitment to the archive sector clear. He said: “The archive sector is at a crossroads. There are opportunities waiting to lift, carry and transform archives into the future, to open up their rich offerings to a much wider audience. The Government’s new vision for the sector will help it get there.”

Read more about the strategic vision and to get involved in consultation opportunities.

