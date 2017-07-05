New resource for A level students: Protest and Democracy 1816-1818

Then Englishmen who were never Born to be Slaves, arise from your slumber and throw off the Yoke of Tyranny and Oppression… by Firmness and Intrepidity the English Nation will be brought back to its former Glorious Condition. On that truly happy event Let us like Britons come forward from the East, West, North, and South and boldly rally our Invincible and Triumphant Standard demanding the Restoration of our Liberties – as our Native Birth Right. Note sent to prisoners at Marshalsea prison, 1816

Visit our new classroom resource on early 19th century protest and the emergence of mass politics: Protest and Democracy 1816 to 1818. This collection of original documents vividly brings to life the social discontent and growing radicalism that resulted from the Napoleonic wars.

The resource supports students and teachers following particular modules in A level history across all three main exam boards. It is introduced by a specialist on the period, Dr Robert Poole from the University of Central Lancashire.

Explore a time of petitions, unrest and armed protest, and learn about the protest group known as ‘Blanketeers’, who marched to London to present their case carrying blankets to keep them warm on the long road.

We are planning a second part to this collection which will explore protest and democracy from 1819 to 1820: it will cover events at ‘Peterloo’ in Manchester, 1819, and the Cato Street Conspiracy in 1820, among others. Look out for this resource, to follow within the next couple of months.

