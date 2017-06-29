New dining offer at The National Archives

We are working in partnership with BaxterStorey to provide an exciting new dining offer from Saturday 1 July 2017.

There will be an extensive new menu using fresh British produce, catering for different tastes and dietary requirements. BaxterStorey will introduce some exciting new offerings that have proved popular at other cultural and public destinations.

Their range includes sourdough pizza, a ‘Mexican Kitchen’ menu featuring lime and sweet chilli prawns, smoky pulled chicken; and a ‘Modern Baker’ range of cakes and biscuits all baked on site.

Caroline Ottaway Searle, Director for Public Engagement, said: “The quality and range of our catering at The National Archives has always been important to us. As we develop our public programme and attract new audiences, we want our food and beverage offer to change with us, to better meet the needs of both new and regular visitors.

“We have ambitious plans and are delighted to be joined by a partner who shares our vision and who brings considerable experience in catering for cultural destinations. I’m confident visitors and staff will notice some positive changes from day one and that the benefits will grow as we develop the offer over the coming year.”

There will be lots of opportunities for our visitors to give feedback regarding the new events space and new catering. You can leave your feedback online or using a paper form, available in the public restaurant and the balcony coffee bar on site.