Nazi persecution claim case files released

Today The National Archives releases the final batch of records outlining claims for financial assistance submitted in the mid-1960s by UK victims of Nazi persecution, or their family members if deceased.

Around 4,000 of these Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) documents are now held at The National Archives after being released in four tranches between March 2016 and this month.

These records, catalogued as FO 950, include personal details of UK citizens who applied for compensation as a result of having been victims of Nazi persecution. Specifics can include names, evidence of their internment, details of their next of kin/dependants, medical forms (for disablement awards) and the final outcome of their claim, which includes details of their award where successful. Some files contain a first-hand account of experiences whereas others only include the standard application form.

Agreement between the governments of the United Kingdom and the Federal Republic of Germany for a compensation scheme was formally sanctioned on 9 June 1964. The Anglo-German Agreement provided £1 million for the benefit of UK nationals who were victims of Nazi persecution or to their dependents, if deceased. Applications closed on 31 March 1966. A total of 1,015 awards were made under the scheme of which 238 were from dependants.

Due to there being sensitive personal data contained in these documents which relate to individuals that may still be living, some files will be redacted and names withheld for data protection purposes.

Find out more on our blogs: How were British victims of Nazi persecution compensated?