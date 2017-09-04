The National Archives and Jisc sign a new agreement
The National Archives and Jisc are delighted to announce the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering the period 2017-2019. They will work together to support collection discoverability, digital skills, and joint research.
The Memorandum of Understanding is the first formal agreement between the two organisations. It covers the period between 2017 and 2019, after which it will be reviewed.
This is an incredibly exciting time for the archive and information sectors as they collectively face the digital challenge, as outlined in The National Archives’ Digital Strategy, Digital Research Roadmap, and the strategic, co-created vision for the Archives Sector, Archives Unlocked. This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our commitment to working in collaboration with key sector partners to meet these ambitions.
Tags: digital research, news
