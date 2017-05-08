‘Meet the Keeper’ and Twitter question and answer session postponed

Because of the June general election, we have decided to postpone our forthcoming Meet the Keeper event and Twitter question and answer session.

These had previously been scheduled to take place on Thursday 11 May.

Guidance on communications during the pre-election period has various implications for us as we are a non-ministerial government department. Accordingly, we have decided to postpone Meet the Keeper and our Twitter Q&A until later in the year, when the election has taken place.

We will announce the new date when is confirmed.

We apologise for any inconvenience this change may cause.