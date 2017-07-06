Manorial Documents Register for Northamptonshire now available online

The Northamptonshire section of the Manorial Documents Register has been made available online, via Discovery, following a two year project.

The project was delivered by The National Archives, in association with Northamptonshire Archives, with funding from the Federation of Family History Societies.

The Northamptonshire project benefits researchers worldwide by enabling them to search for manorial records by manor, parish, type of record or date. Manorial documents are among the key historical records for local, social and economic history in the medieval and early modern periods, but they are widely scattered across different archives and private collections. The Manorial Documents Register is a vital tool for locating these scattered resources. Much information about hitherto unknown documents has been added to the Register during these projects thanks to archivists and custodians who have assisted by supplying information and providing access to the records.

The National Archives has been working to revise, update and digitise its paper-based index of the Manorial Documents Register on a county by county basis.

Work has already been completed on well over half the counties of England and the whole of Wales. This year alone has seen the release of data for Worcestershire and Devon as well as Northamptonshire.

The whole of the Register for England and Wales should be completed by 2020.