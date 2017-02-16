Leadership award for The National Archives director

Last night at an award ceremony at Guildhall in London, Carol Tullo, Director of Information Policy and Services won the Whitehall and Industry Group’s (WIG) inaugural Leadership Impact Award.

This new award recognises the work that WIG alumni do in the field of leadership and cross-sector learning and celebrates the impact leadership development has on organisations and personal growth.

Foreign and Commonwealth Office Permanent Secretary Sir Simon McDonald spoke at the event which also saw finalists from the Department of Health (NI) / Northern Ireland Civil Service, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and The General Osteopathic Council. Daniel Hurst, of BAE Systems, was also recognised as co-winner of the Leadership Impact Award.

WIG is a charity which aims to improve mutual understanding and constructive collaboration between government, industry and the not-for-profit sector. Members are from top FTSE companies and Whitehall departments, charities, universities, local authorities and government agencies.

On receiving her award, Carol said: ‘I am thrilled to be the first recipient of the leadership impact award. As someone who came in to the civil service later in my career, I found the networking and support offered by WIG to be invaluable.

‘I was able to speak to others in the same position but also to those who had more experience of the civil service and public sector and I found that invaluable. I know that the skills and knowledge I gained from WIG have had a huge impact on the way I work and how I approach my job and leadership responsibilities.’