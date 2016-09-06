Journey back to the Home Front with new online resource

Tuesday 6 September 2016
Image of a screenshot of Great Wharton, a fictional First World War town

A view of Great Wharton, a fictional First World War town

Following a year in development, The National Archives launches its exciting new online platform, Great Wharton.

The fully-responsive resource brings together the more quirky and unusual side of the British Home Front in the First World War, discoverable from a bird’s-eye perspective of the fictional town of Great Wharton.

With cases taken directly from our records – including an ‘egg train’, ginger beer strike and school pupils making munitions – take a journey through the town and delve into the lesser-known stories of the Home Front in this resource launched as part of our First World War 100 programme.

Start your journey to Great Wharton: www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/first-world-war/home-front-stories

The team behind Great Wharton will also be discussing the project at Voices of the Home Fronts, Friday 9 September.

Tags: first world war, home front, news

Related news

Prime Minister’s papers from 1989 and 1990 released

Friday 30 December 2016

Our new classroom resource: Christmas is cancelled!

Tuesday 13 December 2016

Two successes in Digital Preservation Awards

Thursday 1 December 2016