Domesday loan to Lincoln Castle

One of the earliest surviving public records – Domesday Book – will be loaned to Lincoln Castle as part of a major exhibition for 2017.

The iconic document was commissioned in 1086 by William the Conqueror following his successful invasion 20 years earlier. Domesday gave the king a picture of his realm by recording the taxable value and resources of all the boroughs and manors in England.

The document will be on loan to Lincoln Castle from its permanent home here at The National Archives. On display in the Magna Carta vault from 27 May to 3 September, Domesday will be one of a number of local and national treasures showcased as part of the exhibition Battles and Dynasties.

Jeff James, Chief Executive and Keeper at The National Archives said:

There simply is no other document like Domesday. It is our nation’s earliest, most important and most treasured public record, a work of the greatest historic significance. It offers an insight into life and society in England more than 900 years ago and just as importantly it still has the power to engage and inform us today. As a national institution we are delighted that the most iconic public record is going out to the public, allowing visitors a unique opportunity to view it as part of a fascinating exhibition in the fine medieval surroundings of Lincoln Castle this summer.

The Domesday Book will be included as part of the Lincoln Castle all-inclusive ticket, available at www.lincolncastle.com.