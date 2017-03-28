DCDC17 call for papers: one month to go

There is just over one month left to submit an abstract for this year’s Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities conference, being held between 27 and 29 November at the Lowry, Salford Quays, Manchester.

DCDC is the conference of collaboration between the archive, library, museum and academic sectors. It beings colleagues together in a vibrant and inclusive setting to discuss ways of enhancing cross-sector collaboration, collectively seizing new opportunities, and facing joint challenges.

For 2017, DCDC will consider theme of ‘The Cultural Value of Collections and the Creative Economy’ across heritage and cultural organisations.

Submissions and abstracts are invited for conference papers, full panels, and seminars, and should be submitted by 30 April 2017.

See full details of the call for papers and the DCDC conference series.