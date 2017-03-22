Committee announces newly accredited archive services

The UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services were awarded accredited status following a recent Accreditation Panel:

Archifau Ynys Môn/Anglesey Archives

Berkshire Record Office

London Borough of Croydon Archives

History of Advertising Trust

Hull History Centre

Plymouth and West Devon Record Office

Royal College of Nursing Library and Archive Service

Devon Archives and Local Studies Service

Somerset Archives and Local Studies Service

Wiltshire and Swindon Archives

The Committee is also pleased to confirm that seven archive services have retained Archive Service Accreditation following post-award review of their accredited status as requested by the Archive Service Accreditation Panel.

Cumbria Archives

Media Archive of Central England

Network Rail Corporate Archive

Worcestershire Archive and Archaeology Service

Tyne and Wear Archives

Exeter Cathedral Library and Archives

Institute of Education, London University

This is the first cohort of accredited archive services to undergo the review of their accredited status.

Accredited archive services provide a high level of service to their users, preserve their collections in line with national standards and are robust, sustainable services which plan and deliver ongoing improvement.