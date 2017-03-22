Committee announces newly Accredited Archive Services
The UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services were awarded accredited status following a recent Accreditation Panel:
- Archifau Ynys Môn/Anglesey Archives
- Berkshire Record Office
- London Borough of Croydon Archives
- History of Advertising Trust
- Hull History Centre
- Plymouth and West Devon Record Office
- Royal College of Nursing Library and Archive Service
- Devon Archives and Local Studies Service
- Somerset Archives and Local Studies Service
- Wiltshire and Swindon Archives
The Committee is also pleased to confirm that seven archive services have retained Archive Service Accreditation following post-award review of their accredited status as requested by the Archive Service Accreditation Panel.
- Cumbria Archives
- Media Archive of Central England
- Network Rail Corporate Archive
- Worcestershire Archive and Archaeology Service
- Tyne and Wear Archives
- Exeter Cathedral Library and Archives
- Institute of Education, London University
This is the first cohort of accredited archive services to undergo the review of their accredited status.
Accredited archive services provide a high level of service to their users, preserve their collections in line with national standards and are robust, sustainable services which plan and deliver ongoing improvement.
