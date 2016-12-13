Our new classroom resource: Christmas is cancelled!

‘Council have received informations that there was very wilful and strict observation of the day commonly called Christmas Day, throughout the cities of London and Westminster, by a general keeping of shops shut up; and that there were contemptuous speeches used by some in favour thereof.’ Sir Henry Mildmay, 15 December 1650

We have published a new classroom resource for Key Stages 3 and 4. Christmas is cancelled! is an online lesson on Oliver Cromwell that enables students to use our State Papers as the basis for a historical enquiry.

These original records offer a glimpse of the world of the Protectorate when England was a republic: our resource features original documents written by people who directly observed and reported on the events of the time.

As well as puritan attitudes towards the celebration of Christmas, the lesson examines martial law, Cromwell’s foreign and domestic policy, and the restoration of the monarchy in 1660. There is also material relating to Charles II’s court in exile.

This new resource supports the new GCSE courses for Key Stage 4 and the National Curriculum in history at Key Stage 3 covering the development of Church, state and society in Britain 1509-1745.