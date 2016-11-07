Changes in the first floor reading rooms

In this release

During November, building works will begin on site as we construct a versatile new events space.

These works will require a temporary relocation of the enquiry desk within our reading rooms, as well as a rearrangement of some of the furniture and facilities.

The enquiry desk will be in its new location from Tuesday 22 November.

All of our regular services will be available throughout these works, but there may be some noise and inconvenience to visitors as a result. We will keep disruption to a minimum but you may wish to consult our website or our Twitter feed before travelling to Kew.

Why are we making these changes?

Archives Inspire lays out our plans for the future. We aim to grow our audience and connect with new users, giving more people an opportunity to engage with the unique richness of our collection and experience a personal connection with our nation’s history.

Our goals include re-imagining and reconfiguring our Kew site so it can become a more vibrant and welcoming learning environment, better-equipped to deliver services and events for a wide range of visitors.

The first project to redevelop our public restaurant was completed earlier this year. The next project will result in the creation of a large events space and is due for completion in May 2017.

We are actively seeking funding to achieve our future plans. These include creating new learning spaces for children, young people and adults and developing new exhibition spaces to showcase our collection and accommodate a range of exhibits.

As we progress with our plans, there will be elements that may affect visits to The National Archives. All our regular services will remain available, but please keep an eye on our website for updates on potential disruption and changes taking place on site.