Chancellor Geoffrey Howe’s Private Office files released

Today we have released Geoffrey Howe’s Private Office papers from his time as Chancellor of the Exchequer, between May 1979 and June 1983.

To mark the event a distinguished panel of economic experts were invited to share their memories and experiences of working for the Thatcher government during this period, in an event jointly organised by Her Majesty’s Treasury and The National Archives.

This is the first file release from HM Treasury to cover the entire period of a chancellorship and gives valuable insight into the early years of Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government. This was a period which saw the pursuit of economic reforms, the lifting of exchange controls, the tough budget of 1981, rising unemployment, and the Falklands War.

Some of the issues in the files include:

Drafting and setting of budgets

Public expenditure

The Chancellor of the Exchequer’s morning meetings

Economic summits

Foreign visits and meetings

No. 11 Downing Street

The panel discussion held at The National Archives last night was chaired by Dr Catherine Haddon, of the Institute for Government, and included Howe’s special advisors Sir Adam Ridley and Douglas French, and Lord Burns, Howe’s chief economist and later Permanent Secretary to HM Treasury. They were joined by Jill Rutter, also from the Institute of Government, and who worked in Howe’s Private Office at the Treasury. Lord Macpherson, HM Treasury Permanent Secretary from 2005 to 2016 opened the evening with an introduction and overview of the period.

Dr Val Johnson, Director of Research and Collections at The National Archives, said: ‘To hear first-hand from those who were there at the time, really does bring those times to life and gives us a unique perspective into the motivations, challenges, and personalities involved.’

