Celebrating our volunteers

The National Archives celebrated the achievements of all of our dedicated volunteers with our annual volunteers event.

Many of our volunteers have worked with us for over 30 years, and each one of them brings a wealth of experience to curating, preserving and opening up our collection, for all audiences to enjoy and experience, for future generations.

Last July, a team of over 20 volunteers completed the re-cataloguing of the series of records WO 374. This series contains records and correspondence for nearly 78,000 officers with temporary commissions and Territorial Army officers who served in the First World War.

It followed on from a similar project to re-catalogue WO 339 which consists of almost 140,000 Regular Army and Emergency Reserve officers who served in the First World War. Both projects helped to vastly improve the catalogue descriptions of each record – they now show the full name of the officer and the rank and regiment they last served with.

These projects have also helped to uncover some notable records including those relating to future Prime Minister, Major Clement Richard Attlee, PC, MP; 2/Lieutenant Walter Daniel Tull, the first black officer in the British Army; and actor Basil Rathbone.

Find out more about volunteering with The National Archives, and how you can get involved, on our website.