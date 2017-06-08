Celebrating our volunteers

We wanted to say thank you for the significant amount of time that our volunteers freely give and the enormous contribution they make. Volunteers are invaluable to the work we do here. Caroline Ottaway-Searle, Director of Public Engagement

This week we held our first annual event to celebrate of the achievements of our volunteers, who make such an important contribution at The National Archives. Scheduled during National Volunteers’ Week, this event recognised our long-term volunteers with bronze, silver and gold awards commemorating five, ten and 15 years’ dedicated service.

All our volunteers commit to an average of one day’s work per week. Over the past four years, on site volunteers alone have contributed an amazing 52,299 hours of time and effort. Between them, our award-winners have accumulated 438 years’ service with us. Our longest-serving volunteer has been with us for 23 years.

During the past year, around 400 volunteers have helped enhance 1.3 million of our catalogue descriptions, making these records much more accessible. Projects have included re-cataloguing 220,000 First World War Officers’ personnel files – making it easier for thousands to map their family history – and transcribing crew lists from the Merchant Navy in 1915, in collaboration with the National Maritime Museum and the Crew List Index Project.

The volunteers were the first to view our new events space, which is about to open to the public. This new, versatile auditorium can accommodate up to 250 people for a wide range of talks, events and experiences.

Find out more about volunteering at The National Archives.