Call for papers for DCDC17

The National Archives and Research Libraries UK are delighted to announce the call for papers for this year’s Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities conference to be held between 27 and 29 November at the Lowry, Salford Quays, Manchester.

The conference will bring together colleagues from across the heritage, library, and academic sectors, in a vibrant and inclusive setting. We will discuss ways of enhancing cross-sector collaboration, collectively seizing new opportunities, and facing joint challenges.

This year’s conference will consider the cultural value of collections and the contribution of the heritage, archive and library sectors to the creative economy.

Submissions and abstracts are invited for conference papers, full panels, and seminars, and should be submitted by 30 April 2017.

See full details of the call for papers and the DCDC conference series.