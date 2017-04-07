Archives at Night – programme now available

Culture. Revolution. Scandal.

Archives at Night returns with a splash as we invite you to take a trip back to the 1960s on Friday, 19 May.

We are delighted to announce the programme for the evening.

Talks will include:

Sex, Spies and Scandal: the Profumo Affair, exploring one of the greatest political scandals of the twentieth century

Culture clash? Pop in a Royal Park, looking at how Hyde Park became a venue for pop concerts

Money, Mods and Modernisation, investigating how rebellions of the sixties challenged the status quo.

Our document display on the night will showcase iconic records including those charting the rise of The Beatles, the trial of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, the strike of the women workers of Ford Dagenham, the arrest and trial of the Krays, and many more.

The full evening of entertainment will also include:

iconic moments from the decade featured in short performances throughout the night

Sixties music all night – with dancing!

vintage badge making

themed photo booth

prizes and giveaways

cocktail bar with mixologist

food to purchase

The ticket price includes one cocktail on arrival.

These evening events are very popular so book now to guarantee your place. Tickets can be purchased from our event page.

Activities are subject to change. Keep an eye on our events page for more information.

Please note, this event is suitable for adults only (18+).