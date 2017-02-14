Archives at Night: Taking you back to the 1960s

Culture. Revolution. Scandal…

Archives at Night returns with a splash as we invite you to take a trip back to the 1960s!

A decade that defined a generation, the sixties in Britain brought us everything from Beatlemania to miniskirts. Yet it was also a time of acute political unrest that saw the destruction of traditional social orders.

Using original material from our records, come on a journey to discover some of the most fascinating aspects of the era – from the Profumo affair, to mods and rockers, and the sexual revolution.

A full evening of entertainment will include a document display of original records from sixties Britain, talks by experts, music, performance, vintage badge making, a themed photo booth and prizes throughout the evening. Food and drink will also be available to purchase, with a cocktail included in the ticket price.

Tickets can be purchased from our event page.

More activities will be added to the programme, which is subject to change. Keep an eye on our event page for more information.

Please note, this event is suitable for adults only (18+).