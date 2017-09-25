Archives at Night: Cabinet of Curiosities programme announced

An essential part of any self-respecting Edwardian antiquarian’s home, a ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, or ‘Wonder Room’, contained their collection of unusual and extraordinary items.

For one night only, as part of Museums at Night, we will open our own Edwardian Cabinet of Curiosities. Delve into our records charting the popularity of Egyptology and fascination with all things archaeology and the rise of spiritualists. See Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s correspondence on the treatment of mediums, and explore late 19th and early 20th century practices for dealing with death. Take a step even further back in time from the Edwardian era to learn about infamous witch trials and the history of sorcery. Our document display on the night will showcase original records on mummies, ghosts, graveyards, witches and more.

The centrepiece of the evening will be the re-enactment of a 19th century mummy unwrapping party, hosted by Odette Toilette, a purveyor of olfactory adventures.

