Advisory Council seeks new members

The Advisory Council on National Records and Archives is looking to appoint eight new members. The Council advises the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on records and archival matters – in particular, access to historical information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) and the Public Records Act, and on policy issues relating to archival records.

It is chaired by the Master of the Rolls and its 16 members include experts with knowledge and experience in archives, digital archives, academic research, information management, social and cultural history, Parliament and the civil and diplomatic services.

How to apply

Further information about appointments and instructions about how to apply are on the Centre for Public Appointments website. Applications should be sent to publicappointments@culture.gov.uk

If you have any difficulty with the application process, please contact Tarjit Chal, in the DCMS Public Appointments team, on 020 7211 6644 or by email on publicappointments@culture.gov.uk . If you would like to speak to someone about the nature of the role, please contact Beth Watson, Secretary to the Council, on 020 8392 5337 or at advisorycouncilsecretary@nationalarchives.gsi.gov.uk