Additional security measures at The National Archives

In response to the horrific terrorist attack in Manchester the government terrorist threat level has been raised to Critical, meaning that an attack is expected imminently.

The National Archives will open as normal and will operate a full service, however additional security measures will be in place. Visitors are asked to remain vigilant and report any concerns or suspicious activity to a security officer or member of staff.

Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of the victims, the injured, and everyone affected by the attack.