Discover 100 years of Cabinet Office history
In 100 years of Cabinet Office records, some of the most important moments in British history have been captured in fascinating and revealing detail. Visit our new online resource to explore the Cabinet story.
December 2016 marks the 100th anniversary of Lloyd George’s premiership and the first ever official and systematic record of Cabinet proceedings.
From the First World War and General Strike to the Suez crisis and development of Concorde, this collection of fascinating documents will give you insights into major events between 1916 and the late 1980s.
Find out more about the birth of modern government in Britain and some of the key events of the 20th century: Cabinet Office 100.
Tags: anniversary, cabinet office, news
Prime Minister’s papers from 1989 and 1990 released
Friday 30 December 2016
Our new classroom resource: Christmas is cancelled!
Tuesday 13 December 2016
Two successes in Digital Preservation Awards
Thursday 1 December 2016