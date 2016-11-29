Discover 100 years of Cabinet Office history

In 100 years of Cabinet Office records, some of the most important moments in British history have been captured in fascinating and revealing detail. Visit our new online resource to explore the Cabinet story.

December 2016 marks the 100th anniversary of Lloyd George’s premiership and the first ever official and systematic record of Cabinet proceedings.

From the First World War and General Strike to the Suez crisis and development of Concorde, this collection of fascinating documents will give you insights into major events between 1916 and the late 1980s.

Find out more about the birth of modern government in Britain and some of the key events of the 20th century: Cabinet Office 100.